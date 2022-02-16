An open house Thursday evening will unveil Romney’s proposed comprehensive plan and gather public input on it.
The session runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St.
The town’s planning commission has spent 2 years working on it before it goes to the Town Council for approval.
The document identifies “the ways in which the Town can best prioritize its efforts and resources over the next ten years,” a Romney Facebook post said.
* * *
Presidents Day is Monday.
Government offices at all levels are closed. No mail will be delivered.
No school for Hampshire County students, but teachers will be having staff training.
* * *
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia rose 0.8 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.28 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state. Prices in West Virginia are 9.8 cents higher than a month ago and 76.3 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 4.6 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.47 Sunday. The national average is up 16.5 cents from a month ago and 97.2 cents from a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.