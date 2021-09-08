BERKELEY SPRINGS — Police got a two-fer a couple of weeks ago when they were executing a search warrant in a drug and firearms investigation.
The target’s fentanyl dealer turned up at the same time with a delivery.
Authorities have declined to identify either person and jail records didn’t provide any clues to the identities.
Deputies from Morgan and Berkeley Counties were at a house in the northeast part of the county, near Hedgesville. They were part of the Eastern Panhandle Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
Drugs found during the search include fentanyl-heroin mixture capsules, marijuana, schedule II and III prescription pills and crack cocaine.
Two firearms, digital scales, other items consistent with distributing narcotics and about $3,600 in U.S. currency were also found.
Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said the man being investigated is prohibited from possessing firearms because he is a convicted felon.
During the search, the alleged fentanyl supplier came by with a delivery and was arrested. Bohrer said officers were able to intercept a “large quantity” of fentanyl and oxycodone tablets that are possibly counterfeit and made of compressed fentanyl.
Another $1,600 cash was seized from the 2nd person.
Bohrer said the investigation is ongoing. o
