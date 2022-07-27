0727 CB roadwork 1.JPG

Work on a bypass is well underway in Capon Bridge, preparing for repairs on the bridge carrying U.S. 50 across the Cacapon. Five years ago DOH estimated the bridge would remain open just 20 more years without renovation. A temporary bridge will be built beside the historic structure before the renovation begins.

0727 CB roadwork 2.JPG

