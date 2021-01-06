ELKINS — A Moorefield man has been arrested and 4 others indicted on drug conspiracy charges.
Kenneth Allen Evans, 48, appeared in federal court Wednesday on 4 charges that were handed up by a federal grand jury Dec. 15.
He is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, maintaining drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting distribution of methamphetamine.
The others charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and other related charges are another man and woman from Moorefield, 42-year-old Richard Allen Howell and 41-year-old Jennifer Ann Howell; Kelly Marie Talber, 36, of Keyser; and Kaleb Joseph Beals, 31, of Silver Creek, Ga.
They are charged with distributing meth in Hardy County and elsewhere around the Potomac Highlands.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, the West Virginia State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Moorefield Police Department investigated.
