The West Virginia State Bar recently named local attorney, Lary D. Garrett, as Mentor of the Year for 2020.
Lary and his wife, Karen, have had a general law practice in Hardy County for over 42 years. During that time, Lary has served as Mental Hygiene Commissioner, Assistant and Special Prosecuting Attorney, Fiduciary Commissioner, General Receiver, and Court Appointed Mediator.
The Young Lawyer Section of the West Virginia State Bar selected Lary as Mentor of the Year after receiving nominations for Lary from a prosecuting attorney, a judge, a federal public defender and 2 attorneys with a civil practice.
The Garretts live on a farm between Lost City and Mathias. They are no longer taking new cases or clients, as they plan to retire at the end of the year.
