Gas prices will only climb higher through the spring, GasBuddy.com is predicting.
“The national average may breach $3 per gallon by Memorial Day,” the online fuel- and travel-monitoring service said last week after OPEC wrapped up a meeting without a “meaningful increase” in production.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said it will extend last year’s cuts in production quotas for its members, allowing only Russia and Kazakhstan small exemptions to raise production by a combined 150,000 barrels a day.
The cartel, which controls a 3rd of the world’s petroleum output, cut production 10 million barrels a day last year as the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the globe and demand sank. Now, as travel is rising again, OPEC has not signaled when or if it will increase production.
In response, crude oil prices rose to fresh highs last Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude — the international benchmark — neared $65 per barrel, the highest level since 2019.
The last time the national average reached the $3-a-gallon threshold was on Oct. 10, 2014. The average got close to $3 in 2018, topping out at $2.97.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said he calculated the odds of prices topping $3 at 70 percent.
“Extending the production cuts maintains a growing imbalance between demand and supply, and puts more pressure on oil prices to rise, should global demand continue to recover,” DeHaan said. “A continued recovery seems likely, led by American motorists filling their tanks at the fastest pace since the pandemic began.”
West Virginia’s average gas prices have been hovering near the national average as both have risen sharply over the last month.
The average price of a gallon of gas in West Virginia Sunday stood at $2.72, up a half cent from a week ago, 26.7 cents from a month earlier and 44.8 cents from a year earlier.
The national average rose 3.4 cents last week, standing at $2.77 Sunday. That’s up 29.8 cents from a month earlier and 41.1 cents higher than a year ago.
