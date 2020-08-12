Parents of older students have a new educational choice in Hampshire County.
Victory Christian Academy announced this week that it is enrolling 6th-graders through seniors for the 2020-21 school year.
The fall semester will begin online and then move into the classroom as the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic becomes stable.
Tuition is $3,750 a year, including texts, with a $75 registration fee. Tuition is discounted $300 for each extra child enrolled from a family.
Registration is waived for children enrolled by Saturday (Aug. 15) and tuition is discounted $200 if paid by Monday (Aug. 17).
Families have the option to pay $395 monthly for 10 months. The school says it will limit itself to 10 to 15 students for this first year.
“We give God all the praise and glory for all He’s done during the past 2 years toward this endeavor,” the board of directors wrote to parents and supporters this week.
John Ward Jr. registered Victory as a West Virginia business in November 2018, 4 months after he finished a 4-year term on the Hampshire County school board.
His group has quietly worked through the requirements to become a 501(c)3 nonprofit and an approved school by the West Virginia Department of Education.
Victory Christian Academy calls itself “a non-denominational, Bible-based, community, Christ-centered school.”
The board stressed that it values public education, but wants to give parents a choice.
VCA will be housed in the Augusta area. While it is not affiliated directly with any church, the business organization documents on file with the secretary of state identify Hope Christian Church as its physical address.
School spokeswoman C.J. Hogan said Tuesday that the school’s board doesn’t want to say where classes will be held when they begin in person until all the details are nailed down.
The school plans to use video-based, grade-appropriate Christian curriculum from Abeka, an online publisher of K-12 studies.
Ruth Violette has been hired as the school’s administrator and facilitating teacher. She began part-time in June and will move to full-time status when school opens.
Violette earned a bachelor’s in Christian education from Hobe Sound (Fla.) Bible College in 2019 and has held a degree from Free Gospel Bible Institute even longer, focusing on children’s ministry and missions.
She has traveled to Honduras and South Korea and teaches English online to Chinese children.
Violette will oversee students remotely during the school day to begin with.
Victory also plans to open a daycare also, but will put that on the back burner as it focuses on opening school.
The group’s original plan was to open the daycare first, probably this fall.
“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, God has brought it to the hearts of the board members that He wants us to move that temporarily aside, and instead, focus on getting the Christian school open as soon as possible,” Victory’s announcement said.
To register a student or for more information, email VictoryChristianAcademyWV@gmail.com. An application will be sent out immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.