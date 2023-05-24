The deadline is this week for parents to enroll in the county’s summer food service program.
The program, sponsored by the Hampshire County school system, offers breakfast and lunch free to children aged 18 and younger who’d like to participate. The schools will also be offering parent pick-up for weekend meals on four Fridays this summer.
Meals will be served at Romney Elementary, Augusta Elementary and Romney Middle Summer Academies.
Breakfast will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. for all three sites.
Lunch at Romney Elementary will be from 11 until noon, lunch at Augusta Elementary will be from 11 until 11:30, and lunch at Romney Middle will be from 11:30 until noon.
These free meals will be offered on the following days:
Weekend breakfast and lunch meal pickup will be from 12:30 until 1 p.m. at all three sites on the following days:
Meals will also be offered at Hampshire High School; breakfast will be from 8 until 8:30 and lunch will be from 11 until noon on the following days:
The form to register can be found on the county school’s homepage, boe.hamp.k12.wv.us. Click the link that says, “Hampshire County to Provide Summer Meals to Children – Sign Up Here Now.”
Open enrollment runs until this Friday, May 26.
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, call the Hampshire County Board of Education at 304-822-3528. o
