The deadline is this week for parents to enroll in the county’s summer food service program.

The program, sponsored by the Hampshire County school system, offers breakfast and lunch free to children aged 18 and younger who’d like to participate. The schools will also be offering parent pick-up for weekend meals on four Fridays this summer.

