CHARLESTON —West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources is accepting applications from low-income households for help with their water and sewer bills.
Eligibility for LIHWAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying water or wastewater bills. To qualify, the household must meet all program guidelines, starting with an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60% of the state median income.
Face-to-face interviews in a local DHHR office are also required.
If a utility vendor provides multiple services, such as trash collection, an itemized bill will be required. LIHWAP can only be used for water and sewer payments.
The program is open to a single person with a gross monthly income of $2,005 or less, a couple making $2,621 or less monthly, or a family of 4 making $3,855. For each extra person, add $567.
Social Security and veterans income is excluded.
If interested, in applying, call 304-822-6900.
