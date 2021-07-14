Biggest chunk of Blue Bridge falling soon
SPRINGFIELD — The old John Blue Bridge is coming down quickly.
The Division of Highways said last Thursday that it expects the steel truss structure to be dismantled within 2 weeks.
Apparently, that’s being conservative.
A contractor hauling debris told the Review Monday that the main portion of the bridge will be dropped by week’s end.
The demolition has led to an advisory for people who use the river through the construction zone.
DOH says debris could be falling during working hours. In addition, the channel for boaters and floaters is reduced and could be closed temporarily.
Portage in the Blue’s Beach area could be altered as well, DOH said.
Buoys will be in place to warn of hazards downstream, DOH said. Access to normal portage locations may be restricted, more dangerous or impossible.
Affected activities include fishing; floating in canoes, kayaks or tubes; swimming; and boating. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.