BOSTON — Santa came early this year, delivering lower gas prices just in time for Christmas with the national average price of gasoline down 10 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving, says GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform in the U.S.
The national average on Christmas is projected to decline from last week’s $3.32 to $3.25 per gallon. Just a penny below 2013’s Christmas tally of $3.26 per gallon, the priciest Christmas on record, there remains a chance prices in 2021 could still land just above the previous Christmas record.
While the drop in prices is good news, prices remain relatively high, increasing 45% from 2020’s $2.25 per gallon. Prices at the pump are expected to continue to fall into the New Year, providing some much needed relief to drivers in 2022.
“We got a Christmas gift that few should complain about: falling gas prices at a time of year when millions of Americans are spending their hard earned dollars on gifts for their loved ones. The last thing they should have to worry about is expensive gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While we might scrape by a razor under 2013’s tally of $3.25 a gallon on Christmas, the good news is prices should continue to moderate heading into the last moments of 2021.”
As for what’s coming in 2022, GasBuddy plans to release its annual Fuel Outlook in the days ahead so motorists can plan for the coming year.
GasBuddy offers these tips to motorists on the road this holiday season:
● Take advantage of discounts! Some gas stations offer discounts for paying with cash or offer loyalty and rewards programs.
● Slow down! Speeding and hard braking are things many of us are guilty of, but it pays to calm down — literally. A recent study by GasBuddy revealed that drivers in some cities are over 30% more aggressive during the holidays.
● Search along your route for the best gas prices. The GasBuddy app makes it easy to plan ahead, so you won’t get stuck paying full price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.