Don’t tell anyone, but the Census Bureau thinks Romney Councilman John Duncan doesn’t live in Romney.
Duncan and 5 of his neighbors were placed in the 88th Delegate District during the recent remapping of West Virginia to create 100 (roughly) equal districts for the next 10 years.
The state legislative office said it followed the information provided by the Census Bureau and drew the line to include all of the town of Romney in the 89th District, but everything to Romney’s west and south in the 88th.
Well, they missed.
Duncan, the other residents of Miller Lane and a couple on the south side of Cornwell drive were lopped out of Romney, despite the assessor’s office categorizing them as inside the town and despite them paying Romney property taxes.
The placement of those properties will have a bearing on the magisterial districts and precincts they’re placed in. We’ll have to wait for the county details to see.
And the whole thing could be solved later this year by the Legislature. Scott Jones, who did a lot of the heavy lifting on the map-making for the Legislature, said the state law setting the lines will be revisited and amended for discrepancies like this.
Apparently the southeast corner of Romney isn’t the only place where the map lines went awry.
I happened to spot the anomaly thanks to technology. The state has a data file on its website that can be overlaid on Google Earth to show the district lines at an extremely close-up level.
The division between the 89th and 88th districts has me fascinated by who’s in and who’s out and where the lines run.
We reported a couple of weeks ago that the dividing line runs from the eastern boundary of Romney east along U.S. 50 to just past Dolan Drive in Augusta.
That puts New Sunrise and Hampshire Memorial Hospital and FNB’s Sunrise branch in the 89th District. It puts Old Sunrise, Bank of Romney’s Sunrise Branch, Hampshire High and Romney Middle schools in the 88th.
The 88th District will have 3 high schools in it — Hampshire, Keyser and Frankfort. The 89th gets the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind and Paw Paw.
The redrawing means a new delegate will be elected next year and Hampshire has a fighting chance of grabbing that seat.
A handful of elected officials here live in the boundaries of the new 88th — Sheriff Nathan Sions, Judge Charles Carl, County Clerk Eric Strite, Assessor Norma Wagoner, Magistrate John Rohrbaugh and School Board members Debbie Champ and DeeDee Rinker.
Don’t know if any of ’em want to run (and Strite already told me he doesn’t), but they would have name recognition across the county.
So would a few others who aren’t in elected office — like Emergency Management Director Tad Malcolm, Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons, school transportation supervisor J.W. See and farmer (and former conservation district supervisor) John Hicks. Hicks, See and Malcolm all ran for county commission last year.
Any Hampshire candidate would face an uphill battle because the district includes more Mineral County residents. The population breakdown is 7,498 Hampshire residents and 9,571 Mineral residents.
Long odds? Perhaps, but nothing that some smart campaigning on the other side of the county line can’t overcome.
Hampshire has been split between a pair of delegate districts for the last 20 years, but for those 2 decades, a small part of the east end of the county was attached to Morgan County. Morgan had a 3-to-1 population edge and held the seat, 1st with Charles Trump, then Daryl Cowles and for the last 2 years with George Miller.
Now that dynamic has shifted, thanks to population growth farther east. The 89th District will cover most of Hampshire and a small part of the west edge of Morgan.
Republican Ruth Rowan should have no trouble hanging onto her seat in the House of Delegates to represent the 89th.
But the 88th, with no sitting incumbent, gives Hampshire its best chance ever to send 2 people to Charleston.
With or without the votes of John Duncan and his neighbors. o
