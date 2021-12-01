Unemployment in Hampshire County hit a pair of historic lows in October.
Estimates from Workforce West Virginia showed the county with a staggeringly low 1.9% unemployment, the 1st time below 2% since the agency began tracking the statistic 45 years ago.
A dive into the statistic showed only 220 people who were looking for work couldn’t find it, another all-time low since 1976.
Surprisingly, 2 counties fared even better than Hampshire in unemployment during October, for which numbers were released only last week.
Pendleton led the state with 1.7% unemployment and Jefferson was 2nd with 1.8%.
More amazingly, Hampshire County appears to be bucking the trend of people leaving the workforce.
Workforce said the county had 11,560 people in the labor pool in October, a dip from September’s record 11,590, but still the 2nd-best on record. Hampshire County has had more than 11,000 people either working or hunting for work for 8 straight months —all-time highs in the county of 23,090 people.
Raw employment numbers were at all-time highs too; 11,350 county residents were working in October, the 5th month in a row over 11,000.
While 11,560 county residents are in the labor pool, the great majority of them work outside the county, principally in Virginia. Workforce showed just 3,820 nonfarm jobs in Hampshire County in October. About 37% of those in-county jobs are in government, including schools, municipalities, the county, state and federal level.
Unemployment in Hampshire County doubled at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic in spring 2020, rising from 4.3% in March to 9.2% in April, before slowly drifting down to October’s historic lows.
Eleven years ago, in February 2010 when the county’s population was slightly larger than now, Hampshire had an unemployment rate of 9.8%. Workforce estimated 1,100 people out of 9,850 looking for work couldn’t find it.
The state’s adjusted unemployment rate in October was 4.3%, on par with the national average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.