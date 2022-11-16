Last week’s general elections had a bit of a hiccup in Hampshire County due to technical errors. Even so, only 1 of the proposed amendments passed on the county level.
Amendment 2, debatably the highest argued topic, went down with 3,372 Hampshire County voters voting against the amendment. Amendment 2 is the Property Tax Modernization Amendment that would have given the Legislature authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business and personal property tax on cars. On the other hand, 2,740 were cast in favor of the amendment amounting to 44.83% of county votes.
Amendment 4, the Education Accountability Amendment’s purpose was to clarify that the rules and polices promulgated by the State of Board of Education are subject to legislative review, approval, amendment or rejection. This was the only Amendment that the Hampshire County voted in favor of, gaining 55.08% with 3,347 voting for the amendment and 2,730 voting against.
Amendment 3, the Incorporation of Churches or Regions Denominations Amendments saw closer numbers with 50.90% of the county voting against the amendment, 3,048 for the amendment and 2,940 against. That is only a 108 difference in the 6,365 total of people who casted a ballot,
51.80% of votes were against Amendment 1, the Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment. 3,113 of voters were against the amendment, leaving 2,897 people in favor.
Statewide votes soared in disapproval of all 4 amendments. While Amendment 4 passed in Hampshire County, “no” votes overtook the yesses in the Mountain State for all of the proposed amendments on the ballot.
