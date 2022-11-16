Last week’s general elections had a bit of a hiccup in Hampshire County due to technical errors. Even so, only 1 of the proposed amendments passed on the county level.

Amendment 2, debatably the highest argued topic, went down with 3,372 Hampshire County voters voting against the amendment. Amendment 2 is the Property Tax Modernization Amendment that would have given the Legislature authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business and personal property tax on cars. On the other hand, 2,740 were cast in favor of the amendment amounting to 44.83% of county votes.

