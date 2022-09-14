ROMNEY — These mornings have been misty. Summer is technically not over yet, but the town has already ditched the sizzling summer for the chilly, spooky fall.
“We need to make a decision because people are already asking,” said Mayor Beverly Keadle at the town council meeting on Monday night.
Picking an official date for the town’s trick or treating was on the agenda, and councilmember Savanna Morgret notified her council members of the community’s input on the matter. 59 people voted on a poll she posted on Facebook that as of Monday afternoon, “76% of them wanted it to be on Halloween,” Morgret said. She also noted that several mothers commented on wanting to have 2 separate events.
“I didn’t want to take trick or treating away from Romney,” Morgret explained.
Morgret coordinates a separate Halloween “trunk or treat.” event. This year it will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Shaffer Funeral Home and will expand onto the Romney American Legion parking lot.
“The concern was the weather forecast,” councilmember Duncan Hott said of the change of dates in the past. In 2019, the town had to cancel the parade due to a storm forecast. Mayor Keadle recalled receiving several calls about having the Halloween parade changed to a different day, and the date change has been a discussion ever since.
With no parade in place, all council members agreed that it made more sense to switch it back to its original date, Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Keadle pointed out that police officers would have to be paid for the 2 separate events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.