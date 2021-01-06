SPRINGFIELD — Five men have been arrested with one hospitalized after a reported kidnapping attempt that was met with gunfire and a chase across the Springfield Grade Sunday night.
West Virginia State Police said Tuesday afternoon that names were not being released “due to the ongoing investigation and several pending charges and arrests.”
But a search of regional jail records indicate these bookings from Monday:
• Michael Paul Anderson, 65, on charges of wanton endangerment, conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted kidnapping and burglary;
• Gregory Thomas Corwell, 42, charged with malicious wounding, attempted murder, possession with intent, wanton endangerment, and from Mineral County, driving on a suspended license;
• Terry Bruce Livermore Jr., 42, charged with conspiracy, wanton endangerment, burglary and attempted kidnapping;
• Edward John North, 50, charged with burglary, conspiracy, illegal possession of destructive devices (explosives), wanton endangerment and attempted kidnapping; and
• Gregory Shawn Robinette, 42, charged by Mineral County on violation of a protective order.
A 911 call shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday said a home invasion was occurring and a man was being beaten on Tupelo Loop, east of Route 28 a little north of Springfield Assembly of God.
While state police were en route to the home, a 2nd call came in saying a Chevrolet truck was leaving with bullet holes in it. A 3rd call followed for assistance with a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Frost Drive, about 2 miles south of Points off Jersey Mountain Road.
At the Tupelo Loop home, State Police were told that 3 men carrying pistols barged into the house, telling those there to get on the ground and saying they were taking a woman there with them along with personal belongings and a car.
A man in the home told police he heard gunshots from outside the residence, prompting the invaders to retreat to their truck while taking fire from outside.
The Tupelo Loop residents got into a vehicle and began chasing the truck with gunshots fired on the road.
In Points, officers found 3 men outside a black Chevrolet pickup, detaining them and seizing 2 handguns.
The truck’s backseat floorboard had a puddle of blood on it and more blood led into the house there, where officers found a man bleeding from his right leg and a gash in his chest.
Hampshire County EMS transported him to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.
Behind a tree in the woods surrounding the residence, police found body armor, knives, handguns and an explosive device.
That brought the bomb technicians from the State Police detachment in Martinsburg to secure the device.
Cpl. D. A. Bowland and Trooper S. W. Rigsby responded from the Romney State Police detachment. State Police from Keyser, Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputies, Mineral County Sheriff’s K9 unit and the Romney Police also responded to assist in the investigation.
