AUGUSTA — “I am everyday people.”
That may have been a line from a Sly and the Family Stone tune, but it’s also the underlying message of “Grit and Grace: The Fight for the American Dream” – a documentary that tells the stories of 3 American families and their economic challenges.
One of them is the Cook family from Augusta.
Jeremy and Wendy Cook own Mystic Boys Antiques LLC, named after their 24-year-old sons who have autism.
The Cooks aimed to open their antique store in the spring of 2020, when suddenly, Covid-19 hit and the store had to move to an online platform – something that isn’t the easiest in rural Hampshire County.
One of Jeremy’s former colleagues passed along the Cooks’ story, and the bipartisan Congressional committee putting together the documentary reached out and interviewed them. Out of the 150 families interviewed to be in the film, the Cooks were 1 of the 3 families picked, along with a family from North Carolina and another from California.
“It’s a sort of documentary on entrepreneurs, everyday people out here,” Jeremy explained last week. “Here’s some people, who have sons with disabilities, trying to make a business and grow a business. They did a few interviews with us before they ever made the decision.”
The documentary, narrated by “Sex and the City” actress Sarah Jessica Parker, wrapped up earlier this month.
The House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth is the group that produced the 30-minute documentary, led by Congressman Jim Himes, a Democrat from Connecticut. Part of the documentary harkens back to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “Fireside Chats,” and Jeremy said that his family and the other families were allowed to answer questions exactly as they wanted to.
“They told us, ‘We want to hear what YOU guys have to say,’ nothing demonstrative,” Jeremy said. He added that parts of Hampshire County made their documentarian debut as he and his wife told their family’s story.
“They followed us everywhere in the documentary,” he said. “You’ll see El Puente, Capon Bridge and the turn going up the road there, they took some aerial drone photos of the county.”
The Cooks also shared some of the challenges they’ve faced in getting their business off the ground, especially in the realm of Internet service and how spotty service affects their customer base and sales.
“It’s hard juggling a business and a family, especially a special needs family…we’re going to make the absolute best of it,” Jeremy said in the documentary, which delved into how the Cook family is making their business work in rural Augusta – especially after Covid literally closed their doors in 2020 and pushed them into the e-commerce industry in an area that isn’t particularly advanced in its innovation in technology.
Jeremy said that when weighing what his family brings in with their business and what goes out, they’re below the poverty level.
“The regulations that are put in place are put there to keep big business in place. Us in rural America are the ones paying,” he said. “Rural America is what keeps this country going.”
Hampshire’s inclusion in a documentary like this shows viewers that families all over the country have different struggles and different needs – as well as giving a glimpse at what the legislature needs to do to help families like the Cooks.
“The more this gets out there, the more likely it is to make a positive impact,” Jeremy said. “We’re not the richest county by any means, there’s more poverty and despair in our county (than in most), and in our Internet, our education system…we can’t perform the way we need to because the investments aren’t going where they need to.”
Over the course of 16 months starting last July, the Congressional committee conducted a dozen hearings in the nation’s capital and around the country to address housing, labor unions, small business support, infrastructure and more, reported the Connecticut Mirror. The committee was tasked with producing a report with policy recommendations, but the committee assigned itself “extra credit”: the documentary, completed earlier this month.
The Cook family’s story emphasizes the importance of family and their strong bond, especially when trying to make a living in challenging times.
Congressman Himes emphasized that the point of telling stories like the Cooks’ is not about getting legislation passed.
“Hopefully we succeeded, not in convincing you that we should increase the child tax credit, but in convincing you that, as a country we could do a better job taking care of our youngest Americans,” he said.
