The Hampshire County Board of Education members were surprised and appalled to see the safety and compliance of our bleacher facilities at Hampshire High School emblazoned across the Hampshire Review Sports page.
Over the last several years, we have been querying the need for a safety review of the bleachers as there seemed to be local chatter of concerns. We were told on more than one occasion that an agency was being sought to do the review, but one had not been identified.
Further, we asked during the discussions on the new athletic field if the bleachers were to be addressed as part of the project and were assured that, while not as aesthetically pleasing as desired, they were safe for use.
Had a specific and validated concern been brought to the board, it would have absolutely been addressed. We encourage all employees to bring forward concerns if they feel they are not being handled expeditiously through the chain of command.
With that said, a full evaluation of the safety of the bleachers will be conducted prior to them being available for use. This is a priority as we want our families and friends to be able to “pack the stands” for our upcoming athletic events.
In the meantime, bring a chair or a blanket. We want you there for our kids.
In regard to the ADA compliance of our facilities, we understand the concern and wish to embrace all spectators to the best of our ability. The facilities referenced were constructed prior to current standards and there is a cyclic review of our adherence to the standards that we must meet by the state department.
We have requested these records, as well as made a request that a thorough review of all of our facilities (high school, middle school and elementary) be done as soon as possible to ensure that we are not outside federal guidelines. Upgrades to any of these beyond the requirements will be prioritized for funding as we do with all needs in our facilities.
Bathroom facilities across the HHS campus are included in the work that has been identified from bond funds at the high school. We look forward to being able to modernize and enhance these facilities, as well as other significant needs of our high school that detrimentally impact the learning environment for our students.
Lastly, we respectfully request that inquiries on the status of our facilities and concerns therein be brought to the board’s attention with an opportunity to take action or comment.
Our employees, while well meaning, do not always understand all of the activities and information impacting situations and do not speak on behalf of the board or the county school system.
As Board President, Debbie Champ is writing for the entire Hampshire County Board of Education. o
