According to the DHHR color map as of this morning, Friday Feb. 12, Hampshire County is the lone county in the state of West Virginia in the Red.
As of Feb. 11, the infection rate of Hampshire County was 28.36 with a percent positivity rate of 8.50.
In order for in-person learning and extracurricular activities to happen at Hampshire High, Hampshire County needs to get out of the Red by Saturday, Feb. 13.
