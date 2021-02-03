They were there to celebrate the announcement of the gender of a baby on the way – an announcement being made via the release of colored smoke.
News reports don’t record whether the smoke was pink or blue – but whichever color, it was hot.
Hot enough to catch the grass in the park on fire during a dry summer. Wind swept the flames quickly over a mountain ridge.
By the time the fire was out 23 days later, it had burned 22,744 acres and claimed the life of one firefighter. A couple of weeks ago the county prosecutor was considering whether to charge the family for starting the fire.
Sure, it was an accident, but was it reckless?
Gender reveals gone awry pop up in the news from time to time these days. Environmentalists grouse about the damage from gender reveal confetti bombs. Smoke signals obviously carry risk.
It all leads me to wonder why.
Why do we need gender reveal parties at all, much less the ones that go over the top to announce the news?
Granted, I never fathered or raised children, so I might be missing some point. And yes, I’m from a generation that can remember when you found out the gender of your child on the day he or she was born, not a minute before unless you trotted out the superstitions about how low the baby was being carried or something to do with dangling a silver spoon over Mommy’s bump.
So, take this with a grain of salt if you will, but it strikes me that gender reveals are a product of Americans wanting more drama in their lives.
Sure, any new mom and dad are excited to learn the sex of their baby and they want to share that joy with family and friends.
But nobody is as excited about the news as mom and dad are. And nothing requires more than a simple “It’s a girl!” message to loved ones – unless, maybe, you lead an attention-deprived life.
Because, as much as you say to yourself the gender reveal is about the unborn lad or lass, it’s not about the baby. It’s about drawing attention to yourself.
And a gender reveal party with smoke or confetti or whatever else is about being cooler or showier than your cousin or friend who had one.
Mostly, and sadly, gender reveals are about making money for party suppliers. Google “gender reveal” and most of the hits on the 1st page are for balloons and smoke bombs and “21 unique gender reveal ideas.” (Hint: if they’re being peddled high on Google, they ain’t unique.)
Maybe my complaints are generational. Maybe I just don’t understand the social needs of Millennials and whatever generation is following them.
But mostly I think it’s a sense of drama-entitlement gone awry.
Maybe I need to lessen my reservations and build on baby gender reveals. Maybe we just need to think bigger.
How about gender reveal engagement announcements? “Mr. and Mrs. Jim King of Romney are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Henrietta, to …. a man.” Hey, it could be up in the air!
Gender reveal hires? “The Review has hired a new managing editor, whose gender will be revealed at an open house in the newspaper’s Romney office at 4 p.m. Thursday.”
You get the idea – gender reveal police reports in the Weekender? Gender reveal livestock showings at the county fair?
The possibilities are mind-blowing.
Or we could just figure that a baby – whether newborn or on the way – is going to have a gender, just like every baby before it and roll with it being part of life.
Pass a cigar (I know, not politically correct, definitely generational) if you must. Tell the family and the people you expect to give baby shower gifts.
But can we get away from setting fatal forest fires?
Can we curb the manufactured drama in life?
