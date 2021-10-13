ROMNEY — Commission President Brian Eglinger appointed a committee of Commissioner Bob Hott, County Clerk Eric Strite and 911 address coordinator Aaron Cox to draw up new precinct boundaries at Tuesday’s meeting of the Hampshire County Commission.
Cox displayed maps of legislative boundaries set after the 2010 census, suggesting changes that might be made in a few precincts, though boundaries cannot be redrawn until population figures from last year’s census are taken into account.
Precincts must contain at least 200, but not more than 700, registered voters. Eglinger noted that some Capon Bridge area precincts that were once sparsely populated are heavily populated now, while the opposite seems to be happening on the west side of the county, with former heavily populated precincts now sparsely populated.
The state legislature committees working on redistricting announced Monday that it has reached agreement on boundaries for Congressional, senatorial and delegate districts, based on population figures from the 2020 Census. The proposals are awaiting approval by the full Legislature.
Looking at what has been proposed, Strite predicted Hampshire County will be more evenly divided between 2 delegate districts than in the past.
Plans for a Winterfest celebration in Romney are still in process, with the committee meeting for the 2nd time today. It will include a display of Christmas trees on the lawn of the annex behind the Courthouse and the annual parade for Christmas in Romney on Dec. 11, the commission was told.
Many of the festivities are planned for the 1st week of December. The trees are to be set up on the annex lawn during the last week of November, and will remain on display until the 1st week of January.
People will be asked to sponsor and decorate trees, with fees for sponsorship helping to fund the festival.
Festival organizers had consulted with county maintenance head Kenny McBride, who said outlets for tree lights could be placed in the floodlights installed in the lawn, and the commission agreed to allow the use of the lawn and to cover the added electric bill.
The organizers hope the festival will spread to the rest of the county. Plans for a similar holiday festival in Capon Bridge have been underway since August, with a Christmas tree village to be located on the lawn behind the library and a parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.
In other business, county broadband coordinator Aaron Cox reported that the Capon Bridge broadband project is nearing completion, with the technology done and just a few bills to come in. He noted that 90% of Capon Bridge is now covered by fiber-to-home Internet.
The extension of fiber from Rio to Bald Hill is also now complete, and fiber has been extended to the hospital.
The county commission will hold a special meeting next Tuesday, October 19, at 8 a.m. to come up with a plan for spending the county’s American Rescue Plan funds.
Eglinger reported that the county ambulance service is hoping to use American Rescue Plan funds to “provide some relief” to the northern part of the county, adding “or anywhere else they can fit it in.”
Eglinger also reported the ambulance service has what is essentially a new ambulance, after having the box from an old ambulance attached to a new chassis, at a savings of $65,000 to $70,000 when compared to the cost of a new vehicle.
Commissioner Dave Cannon reported that new federal guidelines require the Potomac Valley Transit Authority to insure its buses for $5 million instead of the current $2 million. This will raise the premium an additional $40,000, and may require an increase in fares.
Project supervisor Matt Hott said work on a new 2nd courtroom for the county Judicial Center should begin today. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.