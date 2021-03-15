Senior PG Lainee Selan had a total of 0 points heading into the final minutes of the ball game. With the score 39-38 in favor of the visiting Golden Tornado, Selan found her way to the basket, fighting off a physical Keyser defense, then tossing up a shot that kissed off the glass and went in to give Hampshire a 40-39 lead and eventually the win.
It was a back and forth battle all night between the 2 new sectional rivals with Hannah Ault leading the Trojans with 11 points and Madi Broadwater scoring 15 for the Golden Tornado.
To read more about the game, check out this weeks Hampshire Review.
