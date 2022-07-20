Joy Tutwiler fund aids 4-H kids in need
Hampshire County’s current 4-H camp looks a little different than it did decades ago, but the emphasis on fun, learning and the outdoors has remained the same.
With a new 4-H Community Foundation fund, Winchester’s Ed Snyder is helping kids who want to go to camp, but might not be able to pay for it.
Snyder’s wife was Joy Tutwiler – a giant advocate for 4-H camp and all the lessons that can be learned from participating. Back in the 50s, Snyder said, Joy camped right along with the best of them.
“When they camped, they camped in surplus army canvas tents with no floor,” he said with a chuckle. “They slept on little cots…(Joy) talked about how the bathroom was an outhouse, and they had to go across some rickety little bridge across the stream to get to the outhouse.”
He added that his late wife was the Chief of the Delaware tribe at the county 4-H camp in 1950-52.
“She loved 4-H camp there in the county,” he added. “This is one way I can perpetuate her memory.”
Joy passed away in 2020, but she grew up on a farm in Augusta that was pretty isolated, Snyder said. She was a member of the Romney High School Class of 1952.
Though her upbringing was fairly remote, her time at school, her church activities and 4-H camp exposed her to life around her.
“She always credited 4-H and especially her camping experience at county camp and state camp at Jackson’s Mill for expanding her development,” Snyder explained about his wife. Joy organized 4-H clubs at Grassy Lick School and in Berkeley County as well, receiving recognition as a 4-H All-Star at state camp in 1953.
She met Snyder at Shepherd University in 1953, married him in 1956 and they were together 64 years before her passing a couple years ago.
“I established scholarships in her honor at Hampshire High School, and thought that a memorial camping fund with 4-H would also be a fitting memorial in her name,” Snyder said, “since 4-H played an important influence in her development.”
The fund will help any child in 4-H that wants to go to either the county or state 4-H camp, or additional special activities sponsored by 4-H – it’s officially designated for the purpose of providing financial assistance to Hampshire youth who want to participate, explained Community Foundation director Amy Pancake.
“There’s a lot of county students that just can’t afford to put out the kind of money for that kind of thing,” Snyder said. “That’s why I provided the funds. That’s what it’s all about, is trying to fund anybody who’s a little short on funds…It was a big part of (Joy’s) growing up.”
