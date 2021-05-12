Sign-ups begin today for a $50 monthly discount on home broadband bills that will be available to many in Hampshire County.
Called the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, it was part of the $900 billion Covid-19 relief package that President Trump signed into law in December.
The discounts are available to anyone in the Lifeline program that helps low-income Americans buy broadband access.
Others qualify too — anyone on Medicaid; SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; any household with income below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines; and anyone receiving free or reduced-price school meals
Finally, eligibility also extends to anyone who had a substantial loss of income since Feb. 29, 2020, and is below $99,000 for single filers or $198,000 for joint filers.
Eligible households also can receive a 1-time discount of up to $100 to buy a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase.
Households are eligible for 1 monthly service discount and 1 purchase discount. If you qualify, the money goes directly to the provider.
More than 800 wired and wireless broadband providers are participating in the program, the FCC says. Among the big names participating in Hampshire County are Frontier, AT&T, U.S. Cellular, T-Mobile and TracFone.
Some providers are already signing up customers.
For the rest, visit the “Get Emergency Broadband” site for more information and to search for providers.
The site also tells what documents are needed to prove eligibility, such as a tax return, Social Security statement of benefits and a furlough notice. Online and printable applications are available there.
The discounts will continue until the $3.2 billion allocated runs out or 6 months after the Centers for Disease Control declare the Covid-19 pandemic over, whichever comes first.
The funding was approved, lawmakers said, because Internet connectivity has been vital during the coronavirus pandemic as more Americans worked from home and more students attended school at home.
“Families in every corner of the country have been struggling to get online throughout this pandemic. For those families, we now say help is around the corner,” FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement last month.
