Candidate introduction videos live now for 2022 primary election
Where do these candidates stand on the big issues facing Hampshire and the region? What are their thoughts on the new schools to be built here within the next few years? How do they plan to bring businesses and jobs here?
Well, your crash course on the candidates starts today.
The Review has recorded candidate interviews for the county commission, school board and delegate races, and the videos are now live on the Review’s website, free of charge.
The videos are informative; introducing the candidates, offering insight into their platforms and perspectives, but remember: watching a 10-minute candidate video should be just the beginning. It’s your job to do your research and ask questions of the candidates yourself, introduce yourself and make your voice heard.
Today, Wednesday, will see videos for 5 school board candidates live on our website and our YouTube channel, as well as videos for both Cameron Bailey and Brian Eglinger, running for county commission.
School board candidate Johnny Duncan declined a video interview, and one of Duncan’s opponents, Clarke Morgret, was unable to make it for an interview due to scheduling conflicts.
In total, 7 candidate videos will be up Wednesday afternoon, so start watching, start learning and prepare yourselves to vote when the time comes. If you do no other research on the candidates before the primary election, at least watch these free introductions.
Videos for the state delegate race will be completed and up on the website later this week. Austin Iman, running for delegate in the 88th District, was unable to schedule an interview.
To watch the videos, visit the Review website at www.hampshirereview.com. Click the “Election 2022” tab, and that will take you to the list of candidate videos.
You can also access the videos from the Review’s YouTube channel. Go to YouTube’s homepage, and in the search bar, type “Hampshire Review.” Click the icon with the Review’s black “R” logo, and the 2022 candidate videos will be there as well.
