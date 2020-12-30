Eastern Allegheny Council for Human Services Head Start has received its yearly federal grant of $1.18 million.
Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4.48 million from the Department of Health and Human Services for 4 Head Start programs across West Virginia last week.
* * *
New Year’s Day is Friday, with the holiday closing all government offices as well as many businesses, like the Hampshire Review.
No mail will be delivered.
Some government offices will be closed for New Year’s Eve as well or may close early, so call before you visit.
* * *
Hampshire County Schools will return to class Monday. If Covid-19 conditions improve to gold status or better on Saturday’s education map, students will be in the schools. If no, instruction will continue remotely.
The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are scheduled to return to class as well on Monday.
* * *
A flue fire on Hickory Corner Road drew fire companies from Slanesville, Augusta and Levels along with rescue squads from Augusta and Romney just after noon on Christmas.
The homeowners had the fire out by the time crews arrived.
* * *
A family just outside Cumberland picked up a cool $50,000 in a primetime program on ABC 2 nights before Christmas.
“The Great Christmas Light Fight” crowned the Scott Pennington family its champs for 2020 on Dec. 23. The Penningtons’ effort was taped a year ago for this year’s competition.
* * *
The Martinsburg V.A. Medical Center began Covid-19 vaccinations with the Moderna vaccine on Monday, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.
* * *
One of those online data maps that are supposed to drive Internet traffic to a site the Review won’t bother to name came up with this nugget: sweet potatoes are the most disliked holiday dish in West Virginia.
The information came from digital scanning of 210,000 tweets. Eggnog got the most dislikes, topping the list in 10 states.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices rose 2.6 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.11 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The average price in West Virginia was unchanged from a month ago and down 49.1 cents from a year ago.
The national average price rose 0.7 cents last week, averaging $2.25 Sunday. That’s up 13.8 cents from a month ago and down 32.6 cents from a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.