ROMNEY — For the 1st time since Thanksgiving week the number of active Covid-19 cases in Hampshire County has dipped below 100.
And for the 1st time since that week, the county made it through a week without recording a death from the virus.
And, on Tuesday, the county moved from red to orange status on the state’s 5-color map for the 1st time in 6 weeks.
The Health Department’s tally as of Monday afternoon was 99 active cases with 4 people hospitalized. Over the run of the pandemic, 1,320 Hampshire County residents have tested positive for the virus and 21 have died.
Hampshire’s status in orange was due to improving positivity rates among people tested. It dropped below 8% Monday and below 7% Tuesday.
If the trend continues, high school students could return to HHS next week, joining the pre-k-through-8th-grade students who were back in county classrooms starting this week.
Meanwhile, vaccinations continue to spread through the community.
“We are currently working on vaccinating our residents 70 years of age and older, plus the remaining first responders that want vaccinated,” Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said on the agency’s Facebook page Monday morning. “Anyone in these 2 groups can put their name on our availability list.”
Register to be vaccinated by visiting www.hampshirecountyhealthdepartment.com or calling 304-496-9640.
Under a state plan rolled out last week, vaccines by health departments in the region are all being administered at the National Guard Armory just east of Moorefield off Corridor H. Turn off on Freedom Way.
Vaccine supply is an ongoing issue, Shoemaker said. The department is scheduling appointments as vaccine doses become available.
Testing continues at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds’ dining hall. The next round is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.