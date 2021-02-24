Feb. 15: Amy Leann Bowman, 44, of Augusta was arrested for Possession w/intent to Deliver (Fentynal/Heroin).
Feb. 15: Brittany Nicole Bloom, 28, of Augusta was arrested for conspiracy to Possess w/intent to Deliver (Fentynal/Heroin).
Feb. 15: William Robert Rowland, 33, of Warrenton, Va., was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant out of Fauquier, Va., and Domestic Battery 2nd Offense X2.
Feb. 15: Roger Allen See, 30, of Augusta was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant out of Rockingham, Va.
Feb. 20: Mark Eugene Puffinburger, 44, of Green Spring was arrested for Aggravated DUI.
Feb. 15-21
Warrant/process service: 8
