ROMNEY — The Town of Romney – and the surrounding Hampshire community – has a long and arduous journey ahead of it when it comes to raising funds for a new pool facility, and the journey’s first steps were taken Monday night at a public brainstorming meeting.
The meeting at the fire hall in Romney brought out a handful of parents, an array of town officials and several other concerned citizens. Anderson’s Corner’s Patty Anderson led the meeting, beginning by emphasizing the necessity of positive, constructive comments.
“We’ll all work together to have a good pool,” Anderson said.
The purpose of the meeting was to create a group of volunteers who would form a community pool committee to add their support wherever needed, whether it be brainstorming fundraising ideas, working at those fundraisers, running the project’s Facebook page, etc.
The project has $1,500 in donations already, Anderson said, and a July concert by the Honeybee Community Choir will donate all the proceeds to the cause.
The pool is “kaput,” said community member Chris Burnham, aiming to explain why the town and the county are even here in the first place.
A handout depicting a very rough draft of what the new “aquatic center” would be was passed around the group, but Romney grant writer Logan Mantz emphasized that it’s by no means a final version.
“This layout was essentially what we used to submit for a planning grant,” Mantz explained. “This could be a cool idea, but this is not the final version.”
Anderson also pointed out that ever dollar collected in pool fundraisers would go to the pool specifically.
Fundraising can start immediately, she said, and Mayor Beverly Keadle reiterated that the Town of Romney has applied for a whopping planning grant that, if awarded to the town, would fund the entire planning and design process for a new pool facility.
“I’m happy you all understand the history and why the decisions that were made were,” Keadle said. “Now let’s get this done and get a new facility.”
The next pool fundraising meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the fire hall on May 22, and it’s open to the public.
