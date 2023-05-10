pool

Patty Anderson explains the pool’s needs to a group of community members at a fundraising meeting on Monday night. 

ROMNEY — The Town of Romney – and the surrounding Hampshire community – has a long and arduous journey ahead of it when it comes to raising funds for a new pool facility, and the journey’s first steps were taken Monday night at a public brainstorming meeting. 

The meeting at the fire hall in Romney brought out a handful of parents, an array of town officials and several other concerned citizens. Anderson’s Corner’s Patty Anderson led the meeting, beginning by emphasizing the necessity of positive, constructive comments.

