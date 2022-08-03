Distribution of farmers market vouchers for Hampshire County residents over the age of 60 is being delayed until Monday.
They can be picked up beginning at 1 p.m. Monday at the Hampshire County Committee on Aging Administrative Office, 26781 Northwestern Pike, Romney.
Originally scheduled to start today (Wednesday, Aug. 3), the launch is being held because the office has shut down through the weekend to stop the spread of Covid-19.
After Monday the vouchers will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
Seniors can remain in their car and have an application brought to them or walk in and fill one out. Bring proof of age such as a driver’s license or birth certificate. The monthly income guideline this year is $2,096 for 1 person and $2,823 for 2 people in the household. For more information, call 304-822-4097.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.