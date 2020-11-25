Taylor Richman wasn’t going to let her nerves get the better of her Monday morning when she was hunting in the woods with her mom, and her cool head led to her bagging a 10-point buck.
Richman, a 2020 HHS grad, said she was hunting with her mom, Angie, on some land near their home in Augusta when she made the kill around 8 a.m.
“I started hunting with my dad first,” she recalled about her buck luck in the past. “but I have killed all my deer with my mom.”
Monday morning’s 10-pointer landed on the exact 5-year anniversary of her 1st-ever kill.
Richman set the scene, describing some of her sights and feelings before she brought down the buck with her Savage .243 rifle.
“We sat there for a while, and the same doe hung around for about an hour. Finally, a 4-point came, too,” she recalled. “As I was looking in my scope, all I saw was just a nice set of horns, but not his body.”
Richman said that’s when the nerves started rattling her.
“I told Mom what I saw, and immediately got so nervous and started shaking,” she recounted. “She just kept telling me to breathe, which I think made the shaking worse.”
Richman and her mom watched the buck for a while, but Richman said she couldn’t get a good shot around the trees.
“Finally, I got a good position on him,” she said. “I shot him right behind the shoulder, and he dropped.”
