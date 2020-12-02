Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is joining in a statewide effort to expand cultivation of specialty crops for the craft beverage market, connect growers to bottlers that need specialty crops and promote the use of locally grown fruits, vegetables, berries and herbs to produce craft beverages.
The effort is being orchestrated by the Robert C. Byrd Institute of Marshall University and also includes Unlimited Future and the Wild Ramp in Huntington.
The partners are staging a virtual summit on the topic this Thursday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Craft: A Farm-to-Bottle Summit” will feature Charles Bockway, craft beverage aficionado and publisher of www.BrilliantStream.com, discussing how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the industry and related projects.
Participants also will hear about legislative priorities and learn about West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition efforts to connect farmers and bottlers.
“The number of craft beverage producers in West Virginia has nearly tripled since 2014,” said Bill Woodrum, director of entrepreneurship and agricultural programs at RCBI. “We want to help residents capitalize on this momentum and connect them to local sources for their ingredients.”
Woodrum said the coalition’s goal is help at least 200 state farmers boost sales of the crops they already grow or expand by growing new specialty crops while encouraging bottlers to create additional product lines.
Funding for the project is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which is administered by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.
Register for Thursday’s conference at www.rcbi.org/go/craft2020. For more information, email Woodrum at bwoodrum@rcbi.org or call 304-781-1670.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.