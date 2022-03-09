Cause of WVSDB fire ‘undetermined’
Investigation ends quickly, but report will take weeks
The fire, which began shortly after 6 a.m. last Saturday (Feb. 26) devoured the Romney landmark, which had been serving as the heart of town for over 175 years.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office responded almost immediately to the blaze (which is considered standard procedure when a fire overtakes a state-owned building), working with local fire crews, and determined that because of the size and scope of the fire, a national response team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was needed. Over 30 ATF agents were on the scene to work with the State Fire Marshal to determine a cause.
On Friday, the State Fire Marshal’s Office released its official statement, marking the case as closed by both the state and the ATF national response team.
“A detailed investigation, including interviews, scene analysis and checking of video surveillance, was conducted by both agencies,” wrote Public Information Specialist Timothy Rock.
The release also said that investigators cited “extensive damage” as to why a cause couldn’t be pinpointed.
While the case is officially closed, the final report won’t be available for another month, said State Fire Marshal investigator George Harms, adding that “it has to go through a technical review.”
The Feb. 26 fire resulted in a total loss of the historic structure, and after the site was deemed secure, the investigation began by both the state and national teams. No students were on campus at the time of the blaze, and no one sustained any physical injuries combating the fire.
The building housed the schools’ Internet servers and telephone systems, as well as contained countless historically significant artifacts.
The building wasn’t being used for offices or personnel, and it was vacant at the time of the blaze.
