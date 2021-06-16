We live in a world where Donald can become “Ducky”, Eric can become “Chaz” and Mary can become “Media.”
Experience, however, suggests that not all cultures buy into the abbreviated name craze. Among the Chahta (for instance), my name — Nita Lusakbi Nakni — would be rather difficult to abbreviate and lose all meaning should one try.
What we call ourselves (or encourage others to call us), means something. Tragically, that seems to be a reality that Americans have forgotten. Names were so important in biblical times that God Himself would often change a person’s name — Abram became Abraham, Jacob became Israel, Cephas became Peter.
Yet the manipulation of our names merely highlights our lack of understanding concerning the sacred nature of words in general. What we tell ourselves within the confines of our thoughts and what we allow others to plant as seeds within our hearts can make a difference in life.
A huge difference.
This truth is no more celebrated than in the 2011 film, “The Help.” In the movie, a maid tasked also with childcare made certain to daily tell the young child under her tutelage, “You is smart. You is kind. You is important.”
Were it not for the maid, I suspect this child would have grown up wondering about her place in the world and most certainly in her home where children “were to be seen and not heard.”
During my formative years, Mama made it a point to instill in me the knowledge that I was loved. Although 5 decades ago, I can still recall the words she would so often send me outside to play by: “Don’t go in the road, don’t go in the river, have fun, and remember I love you.”
Not all the words we have planted deep within our soul are so sweet. Some are saddled with such labels as “good for nothing,” “stupid,” “lazy,” “ugly” or worse.
The label that pierced my soul and caused me to have no small amount of travail for 2 decades came in the form of a number and not a name.
89.
A simple enough number. Yet one with devastating result when pronounced to be my IQ. The examiner held multiple degrees, possessed a large office, was trusted by a large organization and was by all account a nice enough fellow.
The test was simply flawed. Names and numbers need not be correct in order to cut like a knife — impacting a life for many years. Such is the power behind our words.
I’m an old guy now. One that has little use for the labels others might want me to wear. The Bible claims that each of us are fearfully and wonderfully made. I’m thinking that we would all do well to remember that.
Recently, after waking up and saying “thank you” to the good Lord, I began to make several positive statements to begin my day.
After a few months of this rhythm, it felt so good that I shared them with a few others. Strong words. Words that (if they are not true now) seem to compel me to live up to them.
“You are brave. You are smart. You are honest. You are kind. You are selfless.” With all the negative words, pronouncements and labels out there, I wonder if you or someone you know might be blest by hearing these words.
You is ....
You ponder that.
