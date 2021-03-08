The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a number of incidents that have resulted in property being either vandalized or destroyed, they said in a statement released to Facebook Monday afternoon.
At some point in the overnight hours of March 6 and 7, suspects damaged and destroyed numerous vehicles and mailboxes along Route 50 east of Romney, Sand Hill Road, Jersey Mountain Road, Old Jersey Mountain Road and Three Churches Hollow Road.
The HC Sheriff's Office said they believe suspects mainly used rocks and pieces of concrete to damage the property. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 304-822-3894, or leave an anonymous tip on their website, http://www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.