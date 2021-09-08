Joining the Wild Yards program will create more natural habitat for wildlife around the state, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says.
The program, which has 300 members around the state, recognizes the efforts of landowners who landscape for wildlife use.
“We want to encourage private citizens, whether they have a little bit of property or own a lot of land, to help wildlife thrive by providing them with food, water, shelter and space,” said Jim Fregonara, a WVDNR wildlife biologist.
Joining the Wild Yards program is easy. Fregonara says landowners who apply and provide a habitat plan and demonstrate that their property meets the needs of native wildlife will be certified and added to a statewide register of wild yards. Successful applicants also receive a certificate designating them as a participant in the program and a sign post to display in their yard.
“It’s such a wonderful program to get involved in,” said Rebecca Linger, who owns a certified wild yard. “And you get the added benefit of creating an environment around your house where you can enjoy seeing wildlife coming and going. It really is delightful.”
To learn more about ways you can participate in wildlife conservation, visit WVdnr.gov/plants-animals/conservation-education. To request a Wild Yards information packet and application, contact the WVDNR Wildlife Diversity Program at 304-637-0245. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.