Twins Jacob and Gracie, 11, were hunting with their dad Nathan Hite in Bloomery earlier this week and both took down impressive bucks. Jacob brought down a 9-point, his biggest buck yet, and Gracie’s 6-point marked her 1st-ever kill.
Yesterday saw bright-lit blue skies, but cooler temperatures with a low of 18 degrees right at sunrise for buck firearms season’s opening day.
Paul Johansen, WVDNR Wildlife Resources Chief, reported that statewide, they saw higher numbers for opening day.
Based on preliminary data, Johansen noted that numbers are “up statewide by around 10 percent from last year,” adding that based on everything that has been checked so far, Hampshire’s numbers are pretty close to last year’s.
Good weather helps, he pointed out.
“The first 2 to 3 days of the season are key to a good harvest, and it certainly looks like we are going to have good weather the 1st couple of days. The early days of the season is when we have most of our hunters in the fields,” he said.
Ideal weather conditions tend to “keep hunters afield longer” because “they don’t get soaking wet or miserably cold, so they tend to hunt a little bit harder and longer,” Johansen said, which usually translates to a higher harvest number.
Last year, the Mountain State saw over 40,000 overall statewide harvest numbers.
Though Hampshire is looking at similar numbers from last year, so far, with ideal weather conditions, the numbers could see a slight increase too.
Unsurprisingly, Monday and Tuesday were busy, busy, busy for the District 2 DNR office in Romney. “It’s crazy over here,” DNR wildlife secretary Missy Shockey said Tuesday.
Overall, the season’s forecast is looking to be a solid one.
“We are expecting a great deer season this year,” Johansen remarked. “I think our hunters won’t be disappointed. I am hoping hunters stay active, stay engaged out there, and most importantly, stay safe.”
