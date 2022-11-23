Twin shots

Twins Jacob and Gracie, 11, were hunting with their dad Nathan Hite in Bloomery earlier this week and both took down impressive bucks. Jacob brought down a 9-point, his biggest buck yet, and Gracie’s 6-point marked her 1st-ever kill.

Yesterday saw bright-lit blue skies, but cooler temperatures with a low of 18 degrees right at sunrise for buck firearms season’s opening day.

Paul Johansen, WVDNR Wildlife Resources Chief, reported that statewide, they saw higher numbers for opening day.

