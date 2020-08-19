Editor’s note: Life got busy this week, so we’re pulling out a column Jim wrote 5 years ago about the courts in Hampshire County. Hampshire County hasn’t had a felony criminal trial in more than 3 years.
* * *
“I want a judgment today.”
The 1st-degree murder trial of Mandy O’Hara last week drew a lot of attention and showed criminal court in all its drama and detail.
But a 4-day trial in Hampshire County is the exception, not the rule. We haven’t seen 1 in a couple of years and aren’t likely to see another for a couple more.
Yes, a lot was on the line, but a lot is on the line every time criminal court is in session.
“I just want to be out for my daughter.”
Aug. 3 was probably a pretty typical example of criminal proceedings in Hampshire County’s circuit court room.
Judge Charlie Carl was presiding. Prosecutor Dan James and Assistant Prosecutor Gaynor Cosner were at their station. A handful of defense attorneys rotated in and out.
Around the room were bailiffs, Sheriff John Alkire, deputies, probation officers, County Clerk Sonya Embry, court recorders and other assorted personnel who all had a role in the proceedings.
And then there were the defendants, each brought in 1 by 1 to have their moment in court. Most came in escorted by a bailiff, dressed in orange jumpsuits, wrists shackled. A few were in civilian clothes.
Most had family or friends file in to listen as their cases wound to the next milestone.
“He needs to be home with his kids. He needs to be a role model.”
For one, Aug. 3 was an arraignment, his 1st courtroom appearance since he was indicted in May. Although his attorney said he had been in contact, the defendant said he didn’t know or forgot or just couldn’t get here when he was supposed to more than 2 months ago. But Preston County deputies, who had stopped him there on a different charge, made sure he was back in Hampshire County and ready for arraignment
For a few more, Aug. 3 was the date for a status hearing on the case against them. That’s when lawyers sort out issues about evidence and witnesses, deadlines and potential plea agreements.
“He has a job lined up if he can stay here.”
But for most that day, it was the end of the judicial road — sentencing day.
They had already been convicted of some felony. In the interim, they had each been evaluated for a report to help Carl hand down the appropriate punishment. Aug. 3 was “last chance” day for them.
This was their final opportunity for their lawyer to make a pitch for leniency. This was the final chance, in most cases, for the prosecution to weigh in. This was the final chance for victims to speak up, for the defendants’ own family and friends to testify about good intentions and changes seen.
This was the final chance for each defendant to say something on his or her own behalf, and almost universally they were asking for one last chance.
“I am so sorry. I don’t want to go to jail.”
Some were said through tears. Some with a tremble in the voice, nearly all with a hint of desperation.
From nearly everyone, the underlying message was the same — “Give me one last chance.”
One defendant pleaded that he will gladly do the time if he screws up the probation he sought instead of prison time. His argument didn’t persuade Judge Carl.
“Until you get in control of your drug problem, prison is going to be a revolving door.”
He was given a sentence with a recommendation that he be placed in the Huttonsville Correctional Center because it has a drug treatment program. That wasn’t an order, mind you; even a judge can’t tell the Department of Corrections what to do along those lines.
A couple of defendants on Aug. 3 avoided prison sentences, one because she had sought a drug treatment program and was entering it the next day. Another paid back the $7,000-plus she cost an elderly friend through bank fraud.
“You showed great remorse,” Carl said, but cautioned, “She can’t reclaim the trust she had in you.”
In addition to a couple of extraditions and a juvenile case, justice was meted out 8 times before lunch. That’s the workings of criminal court on a typical day.
“I take full responsibility for my actions.” “Your show of remorse comes too late.”
