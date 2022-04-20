We go to the polls shortly to pick people to run our schools, our county government and our legislature for the next few years.
We would never presume to tell you who to cast your ballot for, but we have a thought we think every voter should carry into the polls.
Pick a complete candidate.
You might be attracted to a candidate because of their stand on a specific issue — or you might be turned off by one for the same reason. But don’t rest your decision on just that issue.
You see, our governing bodies, from schools to county commission to the House of Delegates, have to deal with a huge array of issues all the time.
How well is a candidate who might be fired up to run because of a single issue going to be prepared to handle the reality of the office — the varied decisions that have to be made on a whole host of issues?
Our school board doesn’t just set policy about dealing with the hot-button issue of last 2 years, Covid-19. Those 5 board members approve textbooks, set the school calendar, suspend or expel students, lay off excess staff, set the credit requirements for graduation and review the superintendent’s job performance.
Oh, and they’re building 3 new elementary schools, adding to Capon Bridge Elementary and upgrading the high school.
That’s just for starters.
County Commissioners fund a variety of critical offices, look out for public health, economic development, farmland preservation and public safety. Again, just to name a few.
And the Legislature? It may deal with the issues of the moment — think abortion, Critical Race Theory and election integrity — but it also sets taxes, and both funds and guides operations from forestry to highways to health.
Ask yourself if your candidate is going to do more than push one issue. Is he or she going to grasp and contribute on all the issues facing them?
Pick people to govern, not just to campaign.
