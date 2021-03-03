Gov. Jim Justice expanded the vaccination pool today (Wednesday, March 3) to include all West Virginians 50 or older, all education workers age 40 to 50 and anyone 16 or older who has 1 of a half dozen or so medical conditions.
The change is effective immediately.
“We’re going to move more aggressively to try to get more people vaccinated and widen the scope of our vaccination efforts because, at the end of the day, we’re going to start having more vaccines available to us and we want to just keep pushing them out,” Justice said. “Remember, the last thing we want in West Virginia is to have a bunch of vaccines just sitting on the shelf. So we’re moving as quickly as we possibly can, West Virginia. We continue to run to the fire.”
The qualifying medical conditions include Down syndrome, intellectual and developmental disabilities, congenital or acquired disease, organ or bone marrow transplant, obesity (a body mass index greater than 35), sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis and pregnancy.
In addition, caretakers for the developmentally delayed or people with congenital or acquired disease are eligible.
