I couldn’t be prouder of him then I am now. He is and has been a champion of the American people in my opinion and has stepped up to the plate and done it again.
On Dec. 19, he flat out told the American people on Fox News that he would not, nor could he, support the Democrats’ Build Back America plan put forth by the Biden administration. Than after that he released a statement explaining why he could not support it.
If you have followed any of the coverage he has gotten from the mainstream media you will know that he has attended numerous meetings with the Whitehouse and the Democratic leadership as they tried to woo him to their way of thinking and he literally walked out on them.
He divulged information that you will never hear from the Democrats or the Liberal news media. Like the actual cost of this latest bill will not be $1.7 trillion, but rather closer to $4.5 trillion — 2-and-a-half time the projected cost.
I am surprised at one thing he said: “The American people deserve transparency on the true cost of the Build Back Better Act.” Why would anyone expect transparency from those on Capitol Hill on the Democratic side of the aisle?
Well, generally, neither side is transparent or honest with the American people. At least he is trying to give some truths to us and it’s not because he is up for re-election; that doesn’t happen for another couple of years.
Since this new administration has taken office we have seen a deepening dependence on foreign food, oil and other essential supplies, and additional spending sprees, that have (due to Senator Joe) been halted at least for a few months until they figure out how to get around it.
By the way Senator Manchin is chairman of the Senate Energy and National Resource Committee and has a front row seat on what we have done to save the planet when it comes to reducing emissions of greenhouse gas, etc. The Democrats on Capitol Hill would have you believe otherwise if we listened to the rhetoric of people like Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), who said that not voting for this bill is “climate disaster.”
Let me quote him more appropriately: “Losing Build Back Better would be a climate disaster. We must power with renewable energy. I won’t stop fighting for this vision.”
Don’t get me wrong; I believe we have to find ways to protect this planet we call home and I believe that renewable energy is the right way to go. But — and I use that word deliberately — but to attempt to make this happen by using funds we don’t have and lying to the American people about the costs is typical of our political leadership. Fear is their only weapon.
I have to digress for a moment with another quote from Senator Markley during that same tirade. “I am so troubled by the course of our nation, where laws multiply the wealth of the best off while offering poverty minimum wage for millions; BBB seeks to change this by better education, daycare, housing and support for raising children — paid for by fair taxes on the best off.”
So far, all that has happened in this last year has been higher costs of everything. Who are those who are affected? Not those who are best off. The middle- and lower-income class in America bear the brunt of it. The average American is the one who is suffering not the best off. And by the way, Markley is one of the best off.
Back on track; Senator Manchin said, “The energy transition my colleagues seek is already underway in the United States of America. In the last 2 years, as Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and with bipartisan support, we have invested billions of dollars into clean energy technologies so we can continue to lead the world in reducing emissions through innovation.”
Senator Joe mentioned the Texas power problem. You may remember that almost half of the homes in state were without electricity, mainly because they were totally solar, which powered everything including the natural gas supply.
Why did they have this failure? Because they were not connected to the grid in order to get backup electricity. Nor were their facilities prepared for any type of weather-related issues.
And according to a Nov. 19, 2021, article in the Texas Tribune the Texas utilities (electric and gas) have not done enough to be ready for another such event.
I hope this doesn’t sound cynical … well actually it is. The Build Back America bill has 2,478 pages. And I promise you that most if not just about all of the senators and Congressman did not and will not read this bill. Except for those parts that they wanted in it.
I must not have had anything better to do — not — so I downloaded it and scanned through the 1st 25 pages and nothing there talked about renewable energy or anything resembling that topic. Actually, the 1st 25 pages addressed the Forestry Department. and I started to try to total the expenses they were proposing and stopped at about $39 billion and that was only 1% of the pages in the document. If I were to extrapolate that number Senator Joe might be correct about his $4.5 trillion bill.
It isn’t until you get to Subtitle C, Rural Development and Energy, Section 1201, Additional Support For the USDA Business and Industry Loan program that you remotely see anything about energy and it’s barely about renewable. Unless biofuel is considered renewable.
Going green is important, but to try and force it to happen in 8 years and expect all of the different technologies to get there by then is ludicrous. In order to achieve a goal a plan must be created, with all parties concerned involved or Failure is the plan.
And there is no plan that I could find. True success is only achieved when a team is focused on winning by creating a plan to win.
If going green is so important to the Democrats then why didn’t they just bring a bill before Congress that addresses that problem? Why all of the pork, beans and brown bread? o
