Fire Prevention Week 2022

Augusta Volunteer Fire Company’s Kris Yoder with AES students

The National Fire Prevention Association celebrates its 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15. Romney Volunteer Fire Company teamed up with State Farm and the NFPA to promote this year’s, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape” campaign.

State Farm Agent Christy Kauffman donated a Fire Prevention Week kit to the Romney Fire Department. The kit aims to educate everyone about “simple but important” steps people can take to prevent home fires.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.