The National Fire Prevention Association celebrates its 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15. Romney Volunteer Fire Company teamed up with State Farm and the NFPA to promote this year’s, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape” campaign.
State Farm Agent Christy Kauffman donated a Fire Prevention Week kit to the Romney Fire Department. The kit aims to educate everyone about “simple but important” steps people can take to prevent home fires.
“We are always looking for a way to give back,” Christy Kauffman said.
Bryan Beverage, the department’s Public Education Coordinator, shared that the crew’s collective years of experience were the anchor behind their lessons.
The “standard messages” that the crew tries to make sure the children understand every year include; knowing 911 and what it’s used for, stop drop and roll, knowing 2 exits out of their homes, teaching the older kids the importance of knowing their address, teaching the firefighters are helpful friends and much more.
The Romney fire department is making its way to Romney Elementary schools today, intending to reach West Virginia School for Deaf and Blind.
Kids are only the start of fire prevention education.
“Often times, people have a false sense of security when it comes to fire safety. Most people think, ‘it can’t/won’t happen to me’. Unfortunately that isn’t the case,” Beverage said.
Beverage works with several local businesses to collect and donate smoke detectors to the families that need them.
“Everyone should have them in their home,” he said.
Beverage emphasized the importance of having working smoke detectors on every level of the house and in each bedroom. He reminded folks of the importance of checklists such as: not running space heaters when no one is home, not overloading outlets, properly using appliances, have wood stoves serviced annually and many others.
“The best way to be safe from a fire is to prevent it. Yes, the fire department is coming, but (especially) in our rural setting, it can take a long time to get to where the fire is.”
