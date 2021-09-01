A new era began last week in the 151-year-old West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Just 82 students were on campus to begin classes, the lowest total in the modern history of the schools.
Beginning last Monday “schools” became, effectively, “school.” Students with both vision and hearing loss were all being taught in the Pierre Sevigny Building, which locals know better as the School for the Deaf.
And most classes included students with vision and hearing impairments, a break from the past.
Plans were announced late last winter to combine deaf and blind students by grade, with pre-k through 5th grade in the Sevigny Building and grades 6-12 in the School for the Blind.
But those plans were upended by a review from the State Department of Education in late April that led to an intervention plan to overhaul the schools.
State Superintendent Clayton Burch has led a team from Charleston in repeated visits to the Romney campus to address issues from building use to staffing to the criteria for accepting students.
The unending changes since intervention began in earnest in June have been marked by massive personnel changes.
WVSDB had 138 employees under contract last week, the Department of Education said in a series of short responses to emailed questions. In December 2019, the schools reported 272 people on payroll.
Departures had the schools looking for 6 classroom teachers a couple of days after classes started Aug. 23.
The resignation of Jamie Vittoria solved 1 staffing issue. She was 1 of 2 principals under the spring plan.
Now, the state says, Dave Simansky remains as principal and athletic director.
Melanie Hesse has been moved from the outreach program to the new position of dean of students. Burch told the State Board of Education 3 weeks ago that he was searching for someone to take on that role to oversee the students’ education and residential needs.
And Pat Homburg, the retired state director of special education who came to campus a year ago as interim superintendent, now has the title of interim coordinator of special education and student services, the state said.
The State Board of Education, which is responsible under state law for direct oversight of WVSDB, meets again next Wednesday in Charleston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.