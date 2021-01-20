Thoughts on America
On Jan. 18 I celebrated my 80th birthday in a world I never thought I would see in America.
As I watched the news my thoughts turned to the hope I have for the country. t want to share my wishes with others since I believe most of them feel the way I do. Those thoughts are in the following poem written on my birthday.
An Unimportant Person's Dream
I dream of a reunited nation
Where hate and violence have no place
Where politics and race won't matter
And prejudice does not exist
Where neighbors once again are friends
Where children play in harmony
And love is taught by everyone.
I have a dream of a happy nation
Here in the USA.
As we enter a new administration, I think it's appropriate to share these thoughts. I hope we can work together to recreate the country our forefathers fought and died to establish. United we stand, divided we fall.
Jean Shoemaker, Augusta
Free and fair elections
Although Democrats in Hampshire County were understandably disappointed in the results of Election 2020 in West Virginia, as well as in this county, they would never consider contesting the results or demanding the overturning of the election, or questioning the legitimacy of the electoral college vote as presented to the United States Congress this year.
Accordingly, I would like, on behalf of many friends and fellow Democrats, to express our confidence in the integrity and competence of the election process in this state and county, and our trust in election officials from Secretary of State Warner down through the hierarchy to the county clerk level, including our own County Clerk, Eric Strite, and those responsible for tabulating, auditing, and reporting the votes.
Not to mention the acquisition of dependable voting machines that provide a paper trail. Most important of all, we would like to commend the poll workers, members of both major parties, who are too seldom recognized, who gave unstinting services, during early voting as well as on the traditional election day, in spite of the menace of coronavirus. They, in our county and in our state and nationwide, should be commended as People of the Year. And let us not overlook those citizens who considered it their patriotic duty to come out and vote for the candidates of their choice—federal, state, and local.
J.M. “Windy” Cutler, Three Churches
What thoughtfulness
My Hampshire Review for January 6, arrived on January 12, and on the front page I saw the article about Josh Arnold and realized that he was the one I needed to thank for the BBQ sandwiches that he sent to all the poll workers at Precinct #2 in Yellow Spring.
They arrived just before closing the polls and the delivery person was so apologetic for being so late with them. Truth was – if we had gotten them earlier we would not have had time to eat them. Most of us just brought them home with us and reflected on the busy day while we ate a late dinner. I was never really sure where they came from until I saw the article and confirmed it with one of the younger girls who worked at the polls and had the info for our orders.
I just thought it was such a thoughtful thing to do and want to let the public know that Lost Mountain BBQ would be a great place to get good food. Thanks to Josh Arnold, the delivery person, and anyone else who was involved in feeding the poll workers – the food was well received by all of us in Yellow Spring.
Thanks.
Ruby La Follette, High View
