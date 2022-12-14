CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge teen that went missing late Sunday night was found around 7 p.m. on Monday not far from her residence. She was found safe and sound, and has returned home to her family
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Monday asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Aubrianna Leigh Crane, who had been last seen on the evening of Dec. 11 and was believed to have run away from her home on Timber Ridge Road at around 11:40 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office indicated on their Facebook page Monday that they believed the teen could be attempting to travel to Lynchburg, Va. or the state of Louisiana. They described her appearance, potential clothing and added that she has used the name “Brianna Greaney” on social media.
The Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that the teen had been located, and that she is “safe and being returned to her family.”
Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions expressed gratitude for all the tips the officers had received in trying to locate Crane, emphasizing “the importance that we all work together.”
