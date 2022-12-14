Missing teen

Aubrianna Crane

CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge teen that went missing late Sunday night was found around 7 p.m. on Monday not far from her residence. She was found safe and sound, and has returned home to her family

The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Monday asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Aubrianna Leigh Crane, who had been last seen on the evening of Dec. 11 and was believed to have run away from her home on Timber Ridge Road at around 11:40 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.