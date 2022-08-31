HHS parking spots

Seniors paint smiley faces with bright colors to reflect the year ahead.

ROMNEY — Hampshire High’s seniors brought bright new colors to the school – but not where you’d expect. Alex Spencer, a senior and student council president at HHS, had toyed with the idea of painting designated parking spots for a year. After planning and discussing the idea with her student council members, the idea has come to fruition.

“We really just wanted the seniors to do something special and different,” said Spencer.

