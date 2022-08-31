ROMNEY — Hampshire High’s seniors brought bright new colors to the school – but not where you’d expect. Alex Spencer, a senior and student council president at HHS, had toyed with the idea of painting designated parking spots for a year. After planning and discussing the idea with her student council members, the idea has come to fruition.
“We really just wanted the seniors to do something special and different,” said Spencer.
She explained that there used to be a designated senior parking lot in previous years. Starting this year, however, parking spots belong to whoever is there first on any given day.
With Spencer’s new system, seniors can pay $30 to reserve their spots all year. And the best part is that they can paint it to suit their personalities.
Spencer commented that the students who participated (and their parents) had to sign “a whole packet of rules” to follow before they could lay a paintbrush on the pavement. Guidelines were helpful in the process. “This year went really smoothly,” she noticed.
Even better, half of the proceeds went to the school’s general funds, leaving half to the student council. Spencer hopes this will be a continuous endeavor that will bring creativity and funds to the school in the coming years.
