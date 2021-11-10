ELKINS — One of 5 people indicted last December in a meth ring has pled guilty to his role.
Richard Allan Howell, 43, of Moorefield admitted last week in federal court here to a count of possession with intent to distribute meth. The charges stem from October 2018 in Hardy County.
Howell is accused of working with another Moorefield man, Kenneth Allen Evans, 48, as well as 41-year-old Jennifer Ann Howell, also of Moorefield; Kelly Marie Talber, 36, of Keyser; and Kaleb Joseph Beals, 31, of Silver Creek, Ga.
Authorities say the 5 distributed meth, also called “ice,” in Hardy County and neighboring areas between August 2018 and April 2019.
Richard Howell faces 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million on the charge.
Evans was charged with conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute meth and aiding and abetting distribution of meth.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, the West Virginia State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Moorefield Police Department investigated.
• In another drug case in Elkins federal court last week, 57-year-old Trampas Quint Wolford of Cabins was sentenced to 20 months in prison for distribution of meth. Wolford admitted to selling methamphetamine in March 2019 in Grant County.
• In Martinsburg federal court Monday, Adam Michael, 39, of Burlington was sentenced to 8-and-a-half years in prison for meth distribution.
Michael pled guilty a single count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of meth in July 2020. He admitted to criminal activity from October 2018 to February 2019 in Mineral County and elsewhere. o
