It is time to listen
Editor:
Just because we live in the country does not mean we do not feel for what is happening all across America today. What has happened there has happened here as well.
There have been thousands of black farmers and black professionals and black workers of every skill who have worked equally hard, full of love of land and family in the countryside all over America. Many have been relegated to impossible situations throughout the years.
I did not know the extent of the fear that the least little thing could trigger a dangerous situation for a black person in America today, but that does not mean I cannot grow and give attention to this situation now.
It is time to listen and hear our fellow citizens speak what we are learning is the truth about their lives and follow up on real change in the systems that keep inequity flourishing.
We cannot afford to get caught in the “they are.” We need to listen to individual stories. Identify person to person, that is how change can happen. How many stories can we tell about being pulled over, berated and bullied for no reason in our lives? Then ask a black man or woman how many stories they can tell? Listen to the circumstances of those stories.
Would the same have happened to me if I were in those circumstances? Would the same have happened to you? How would you address these problems if they had been happening to you and been ignored with no relief since you were 5 years old?
Yes, we have had other things happening to us since we were 5 years old, but I ask you what if these things had been happening to you? What would our reality be?
We would be needing some real change. I imagine we would know what needs to be done to address those things. Well, so does the black community and it is time to give the respect to the clear-headed black leaders and individual black people to do some correcting here. It is time they are allowed the dignity that is due. It is time to partner and support. It is time to listen.
It is time to make systemic changes. It is time for our humanity to speak and act. It is time to correct what does not work and know the solutions will benefit us all.
Ibi Hinrichs, Augusta
