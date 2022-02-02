Eight Mineral County residents have been charged with 223 hunting crimes involving at least 27 antlered deer in Hampshire, Mineral and Grant counties as well as Maryland.
Two Mineral County deputies who have resigned are included in the 8, as is an EMS official for Allegany County.
The charges include spotlighting and having loaded guns in vehicles. A dozen deer are classified as trophy bucks, which carries a stiff replacement fee calculated by antler size.
For example, a buck with 14-inch antlers earns a fee of $2,500, graduating to $5,000 at 16 inches and $10,000 at 18 inches.
The people charged are:
• Former Mineral County sheriff’s deputy Dalton Dolly, 24, charged with a count each of spotlighting, hunting in closed season, illegal wildlife possession, conspiracy, hunting from vehicle and nighttime hunting;
• Former deputy Tyler Biggs, 23, charged with 5 counts of spotlighting, 7 of illegal wildlife possession, 6 of conspiracy, 2 of failure to register deer, 5 of hunting in closed season, 5 more of hunting from vehicle, another 5 of loaded firearm in vehicle and a last count of exceeding yearly deer limit.
• Tyler’s father, Christopher Biggs, 54, Allegany County EMS chief since 2019, charged with the only felony counts, 1 of forgery and another of conspiracy.
• Colton Broadwater, 24, charged with 2 counts of failure to register deer, 11 counts of spotlighting, 14 counts of illegal wildlife possession, 8 counts of conspiracy, 9 counts of hunting in closed season, 10 counts of hunting from vehicle, 11 counts of nighttime hunting, 5 counts of loaded firearm in vehicle, 1 count of uncased firearm in vehicle, 5 counts of trespassing, 9 counts of exceeding yearly deer limit, 1 count of receiving or transferring stolen property;
• Gregory Broadwater, 53, charged with a count each of failure to register deer, illegal wildlife possession and conspiracy;
• Robert Horner Sr., 50, charged with a count of spotlighting, 2 counts of illegal wildlife possession, 3 counts of conspiracy, a count of hunting from vehicle and 1 of nighttime hunting;
• Robert “Beau” Horner Jr., age and charges not disclosed yet;
• Ivy Rodehaver, 22, charged with 7 counts each of spotlighting, illegal wildlife possession, conspiracy, hunting in closed season, hunting from vehicle, loaded firearm in vehicle, and nighttime hunting.
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Lt. Timothy L. White announced the charges last week, setting Mineral County officials scrambling.
• Mineral Prosecutor Cody Pancake said a prosecutor from outside of Mineral County will be appointed to proceed with the charges there.
• Mineral Sheriff Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz said he had been cooperating with Natural Resource Police since being alerted to the investigation in December.
After search warrants were executed and affidavits were obtained, the 2 deputies were suspended from duties and subsequently resigned.
“Both deputies tendered their resignations from the Mineral County Sheriff ‘s Office before an internal investigation could be completed,” he said.
The offenses being charged began in mid-September and continued through late December, White said.
When DNR police investigating complaints separately compared notes, they realized the cases were connected.
“Our officers were receiving complaints about spotlighting in an area of Mineral County and started working it in the early part of fall,” White said. “The investigation continued into December when they started getting the case together.”
White said Natural Resources Police Officer Mike Lott, Corporal Brian Nuzum, and several other officers who were called in to assist worked hard to catch the group in the act, but were never able to make the encounter.
“It was not from a lack of trying,” White said. “They were out in the fields at night. Through some of our evidence we found they were within a few miles of these guys on several nights, but never met up.”
The criminal complaint says the group was running back roads late at night and shooting the deer spotlighted on private property from their vehicles.
“By and large, they weren’t little tiny spikes or scrub bucks, but they were shooting what looks like anything from 6- or 8-points and above,” White said.
West Virginia officials have provided information to Maryland Natural Resources Police, who say they might file charges involving wildlife and fish violations.
White said the investigation is ongoing and could produce more charges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.