ROMNEY — Applications for funding to demolish the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital building are in the works, Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson told her board at their meeting last week.
The board also discussed a shortfall of funds for completion of the Capon Bridge Technology Park industrial access road.
Both modular units on the old hospital property have been sold, with contracts requiring their removal from the property by Nov. 16.
Johnson said demolition of the old hospital building has potential for funding from the state Department of Environmental Protection Revolving Loan Fund, the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center and the West Virginia Community Development Office.
A statement from the State Historic Preservation Office will be needed to receive DEP Revolving Loan funding to remove contaminants — the first step in demolition.
The board approved a resolution authorizing a loan for the estimated $80,000, at an interest rate of from 0 to 1.5 percent, depending on the level of job creation. Johnson said the loan application should be submitted by the end of the month, and she expected the interest rate would end up somewhere in the middle of the range.
Once removal of contaminants is funded, the authority can apply for Community Action Program funds for demolition of the building, and Johnson expected the gency should be ready to move on loans by the end of the year, with work to begin early to mid-spring.
The deeds separating the tract occupied by the Romney Rescue Squad from the rest of the property were completed Oct. 19, but must be approved by the Town of Romney Building Commission and certified by the HCDA before they can be recorded.
However, the survey of the property has been challenged by the Potomac Center, due to a potential overlay of 15 inches between the 2 properties — a difference too small for the state to become involved.
The Capon Bridge Technology Park industrial access road project has gone well except for a shortfall in the amount budgeted for utilities, with $80,000 budgeted, but $102,000 needed.
The board agreed to a contract for the larger amount. Aaron Cox will be asked to recommend changes that might reduce the cost, and the county commission will be asked for help with the shortfall.
Capon Bridge’s sewer upgrade that includes an extension to serve the technology park will be advertised for bids on Nov. 9. The plan is to have contracts signed and construction begun in January, with work completed in the fall of 2021.
In other business, Johnson reported receiving an offer from Direct Answer, currently located in the Capon Bridge Technology Park, to purchase over 8 acres in the park. The amount offered is less than the $30,000 per acre HCDA asking price, and Direct Answer also asked for control over the access road leading to their site. The board agreed the offer was too low, and declined it.
• The master plan for the Romney Business Park has been completed, and Thrasher representative Rob Milne said he would review it before sending it on to Development Authority board members.
• Johnson noted the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund has greatly increased the resources available for extending broadband, and said the Winchester-based company Visual Link has is looking to expand through Hampshire County along Route 50.
• The Virgin Hyperloop project to be located near Mount Storm should also have an impact on the region, bringing jobs and opening up Corridor H.
Johnson reported the state Bureau of Economic Research estimates the project will have an impact of $48 million a year on the region.
The meeting ended with an executive session, to address “potential legal issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.